Dallas PD Releases Video of Dodge Potentially Involved in 1-Year-Old’s Murder

We don’t post a ton of calls for police information around here, but we pause protocol for the awful story of a 1-year-old’s murder. Below is security footage out from Dallas PD this afternoon. It shows a dark-colored Dodge sedan driving on Valentine Street in Bonton early Sunday morning, around the time Rory Norman was shot and killed inside his home. Norman’s uncle, who is 20, was also shot and is in stable condition. Police haven’t ID’d a suspect, but they believe the person or people inside that Dodge may know something. Chief U. Reneé Hall has said the shooter pointed a rifle into windows in the home and fired.

If you can help, Detective Andrea Isom is at 214.671.3701 or [email protected] Here’s the video: