Leading Off (12/3/19)

Tornado Victims Might Not Get Federal Money. From Fox 4: “Even though the city of Dallas alone has calculated damages that are well above the threshold needed to trigger a presidential disaster declaration, FEMA is only counting $30 million of the estimated expenses. That is $8.4 million short.” Thanks a lot, Obama.

Images Released of DART Killer. The shooting happened early Monday morning at the Deep Ellum station, leaving one man dead. Now DART cops have released images of the killer and are asking anyone with information to call.

Services Set for Robert Miller. He worked at the Morning News for 64 years and died Saturday. His services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Temple Emanu-El.

Huge Strait Lane Estate Sold. The joint, built by Richard Malouf, has its own water park and was once listed for $28 million. Who bought it? Mehrdad Moayedi, of course. He’s the one who redid the Statler Hotel and flipped the old Crespi Estate to the Cox family. Here are pics of the Malouf place.