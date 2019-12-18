Leading Off (12/18/19)

Mid-Morning Drunk Driver Kills Pedestrian in Oak Lawn. An Audi veered into the sidewalk around 10:45 a.m. along Avondale Avenue, off Turtle Creek. The victim has been ID’d as 72-year-old Nancy Dennington. The 30-year-old driver, Ryan Crews, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police Arrest a Man for Deep Ellum Killing. It happened at the DART station on Good Latimer on December 2.

Giant Hotel and Convention Center Coming to Arlington. The contract went to Loews, the same people who did Texas Live! across the street. The hotel will end up twice the size of the Live! hotel. There will also be a new residential and office project with lofts at the old Globe Life, that one by Cordish Companies. All this is to cost a total of $880 million. It’s unclear to me from the DMN’s story whether any of the Live! branding will follow these new projects, but if so, there will surely be more jokes. Before that happens, I just want to say here, in all earnestness, that exclamation points in branding are very dumb.

Today Will Be Real Nice. Cold in the morning, but warming up to 58 and sunny. Nothing wrong with that.