Leading Off (11/5/19)

Cowboys Win. The lede from the New York Post: “If you didn’t happen to have a dog in the hunt Monday night at MetLife Stadium, then maybe you could’ve laughed at the way this football game turned on a dime once the cat showed up.” Yes, a black cat showed up at one point in the game, when the Giants were winning, and then everything changed. Boys won 37-18.

Hope Is Dead. The Dallas Zoo had a gorilla named Hope. She gave birth to the zoo’s first gorilla in 20 years. The zoo said yesterday that she died unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 23.

Man Imprisoned for 17 Years Declared Innocent. The Dallas DA dismissed a murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault against Quintin Alonzo because the Court of Criminal Appeals declared him innocent. This is the 41st exoneration in Dallas since 2001.

Today Is Election Day. There are a bunch of propositions to change the state constitution, an election to replace Eric Johnson in District 100, a new mayor and council members in Mesquite, and, um some other stuff. Have a look and the hit those polls, folks.