Cornhole Team With Shocking Name Advances in RHSB 2019 Throw Down

Strolling back from a late lunch at Miriam, I stopped for a bit to check in on a huge 50-team cornhole tournament underway in Klyde Warren Park. It’s called the RHSB 2019 Throw Down. To be frank, I was jealous. Folks were drinking beer and listening to music and having a good time. Also, if I’d entered, I would have likely won the thing.

Anyway, I’m always eager to see the team names that get generated for events like this. So I grabbed a printed bracket. I could not have been more disappointed. I guess it’s a corporate thing in a public park. You’ve got to be careful. Still, these names are weak. Examples: Texas Mutual Corncobs, Last Bag Standing, Bag Bosses, MetLife. There were a couple that came close to funny: Maize Runners, The Corn Identity. But then there was one name that caught my eye.

Going deep into the tournament (which is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.) is a team from ChildCare Group. Their team name? ChildCorn Group.

Um.