Leading Off (10/21/19)

Tornado Hits North Texas. It was first spotted around Love Field and moved through the east and northeast. I’m sure we will know the extent of the damage soon. I hope everyone is doing OK.

Cowboys Win. The offense looked great again and all the play makers were making plays, so I assume Kellen Moore was calling plays again. Or this: since the Cowboys beat the Eagles, the Eagles are by definition a terrible team.

FC Dallas Knocked Out of MLS Playoffs. What a banger of a game! It’s a shame FCD had to lose, but they went out with their boots on, and the youngest team in the league will be back.

The Fair is Over. You know my thoughts.