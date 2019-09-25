Leading Off (9/25/19)

Body Cam Footage of Responding Officers Aired in Amber Guyger Trial. It shows police rushing through the halls of the Southside Flats to Botham Jean’s apartment and attempting to revive him. It shows the agonizingly normal scene inside the 26-year-old’s apartment—the bowl of ice cream, the open laptop, a TV lighting up a couch. And it shows Guyger in a panic.

Mike Mata Showed Up at the Scene, Chatted with Guyger Off-Camera. That revelation came as the prosecutor looked to paint a picture about Guyger’s preferential treatment. Mata, head of the Dallas Police Association, instructed a subordinate to turn off an in-cruiser camera so that he and Guyger could speak in private about an hour after the shooting, according to testimony on Tuesday.

Jean’s Neighbors Take the Stand. Also on Tuesday.

Man Charged in Shooting of Transgender Woman. Police booked 29-year-old Domingo Ramirez-Cayente for aggravated assault. It happened Friday in northwest Dallas.

Study Says Buc-ee’s Has Best Coffee. Apparently these folks have never been to a QuikTrip. *ducks* *realizes Quiktrip is No. 2 on the list* Fine! But still!