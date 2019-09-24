Leading Off (9/24/19)

Amber Guyger Was ‘Super Horny’ on Night She Killed Botham Jean. The first day of the ex-cop’s murder trial provided salacious details, foremost among them her texts with her patrol partner, with whom she was having a sexual relationship. This would seem to counter her narrative that she wasn’t thinking clearly that night because she was so tired from working.

Judge Not Happy With D.A. John Cruezot. Check out this clip of Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp as she learns that the D.A. — the district attorney — ignored her gag rule and gave an interview the night before the Guyger trial started.

Former Doctor Guilty of Capital Murder. George Guo raped Katherine Bascone in 1988. She died last year as a result of injuries she suffered. A jury yesterday sentenced Guo to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Andre Emmett Killed in East Dallas. At about 2:30 in the morning yesterday, the former NBA player was shot and killed by two unknown assailants. He was 37.

No Foul Play Suspected After Headless Body Found in Garland. That’s the headline at Fox 4. And it’s a great headline. As long as you’re not the headless body.

American Airlines Has a New $350 Million HQ. So pretty.