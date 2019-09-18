Leading Off (7/18/19)

Police Say Man Killed Ex’s New Boyfriend. 23-year-old Jarrell Javonte Beasley was booked Monday on a murder charge in the slaying. Police say he told the ex-girlfriend on the phone Sunday afternoon that she had ruined his life.

Testimony Continues in Katherine Bascone’s Murder Trial. Bascone was brutally raped in 1988 and suffered severe brain damage from the attack, dying in 2018. Prosecutors want 58-year-old George Guo for capital murder. Guo has a history of sexual assault.

County Raises the Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour. The change impacts less than 50 people. The current minimum is $11.71 (the estimated living wage for a single person in Dallas).

Fort Worth ISD Says “Remove the Illegals” Teacher Still Fired. I guess that’s that (until the lawsuit).