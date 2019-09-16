Leading Off (09/16/19)

Cowboys Win. Dak Prescott, through two games, has completed 82.2 percent of his passes and thrown for 7 TDs and just one interception, and I’d argue that one was not even really his fault since it hit Randall Cobb square in the paws. He also had a 42-yard run. And Zeke Elliott had 111 yards, very quietly. Anyway, Pokes are 2-0 and neither one has really been in doubt. People are about to lose their minds.

Two Child Shootings in Arlington, One in Fort Worth. A 6-year-old was shot in the head by his preteen brother; he is in the hospital in grave condition. An 8-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks, it looks like while friends and family were messing around with a gun; she is probably going to be fine. That was in Arlington. And in Fort Worth, yesterday morning, a 4-year-old was shot and killed by a sibling. I’m sorry if I made a mistake here. There were so many I was having trouble keeping them straight.

Review of the New Holocaust Museum. I thought it was very good.

Implosion on Turtle Creek Boulevard. Implosion. Implosion. IMPLOSION.