Local News
Leading Off (09/16/19)
It's not football weather, but I guess it will be soon, or maybe it is if you want it to be.
Cowboys Win. Dak Prescott, through two games, has completed 82.2 percent of his passes and thrown for 7 TDs and just one interception, and I’d argue that one was not even really his fault since it hit Randall Cobb square in the paws. He also had a 42-yard run. And Zeke Elliott had 111 yards, very quietly. Anyway, Pokes are 2-0 and neither one has really been in doubt. People are about to lose their minds.
Two Child Shootings in Arlington, One in Fort Worth. A 6-year-old was shot in the head by his preteen brother; he is in the hospital in grave condition. An 8-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks, it looks like while friends and family were messing around with a gun; she is probably going to be fine. That was in Arlington. And in Fort Worth, yesterday morning, a 4-year-old was shot and killed by a sibling. I’m sorry if I made a mistake here. There were so many I was having trouble keeping them straight.
Review of the New Holocaust Museum. I thought it was very good.
Implosion on Turtle Creek Boulevard. Implosion. Implosion. IMPLOSION.
Comments