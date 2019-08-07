The NRA Apparently Wanted to Buy Wayne LaPierre This $5 Million Westlake Mansion

Here is how Zillow describes the $5.2 million mansion that the National Rifle Association apparently wanted to purchase “for the use of” chief executive Wayne LaPierre, a tidbit reported today by the Washington Post:

French Country Estate with Vaquero’s best golf course & lake views! Authentic finishes throughout with White Oak floors, French Beaumanier limestone, antique marble & Italian tile. Exquisite custom handcrafted wood trim, beams, doors & staircases by Hull Historical. Spacious kitchen features Lacanche range & oven, Sub-Zero, Miele & Hoshizaki appliances & is centered around a built in family dining banquette with additional barstool seating overlooking fireplace.

It’s only the latest NRA-related controversy to have a Dallas tie. Last week, ProPublica reported that powerful Dallas attorney Bill Brewer had charged the group something like $24 million over 13 months for outside legal services. (Brewer’s firm has said the fees are standard.) He’s even quoted in WaPo’s story about the mansion. The New York attorney general’s office has now folded the aborted purchase into its investigation into the organization’s tax-exempt status.

The NRA apparently tried to purchase the mansion through an ad firm that it’s worked with for a long time, but it “alarmed company officials” and the deal died. The NRA claims the opposite happened, that it was the ad firm that recommended the purchase and higherups in the NRA spiked it. Nonetheless, there’s still a more than $5 million French estate-styled mansion available, if that’s your sort of thing.