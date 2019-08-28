Leading Off (8/28/19)

City Inspectors Find a Dead Horse at Trinity Horse Park. The Shetland pony was in “advanced stages of decomposition.” The city is already suing the operator of the land the pony was found on, River Ranch Educational Charities.

‘He Gets Out of My Apartment All the Time.’ Not a great thing to tell the cops when your 4-year-old is found walking a busy highway.

Grad of Jesuit Prep Sues Over Sexual Abuse. He says Rev. Patrick Koch, who is on the Catholic Diocese’s “credibly accused” list, molested him while he was a student, but that Koch couldn’t have done it without the actions and cover-up by the defendants—the school and Diocese. A different alleged victim filed a suit against Jesuit in March.