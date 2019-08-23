Leading Off (8/23/19)

American Airlines Is Not Having a Good Summer. A busier than usual summer coupled with the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max jets means the Fort Worth airline has not exactly provided great customer service consistently. There was a mechanics protest too, and the weather’s been rough. All this adds up to a lot of late flights. Be aware.

R.I.P. Luke Laufenberg. Babe Laufenberg, the Cowboys radio analyst and former CBS 11 sports reporter, is about as much of a class act as they come. He’s one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked with in this industry. And yesterday, he lost his son to Burkitt’s lymphoma. Luke Laufenberg was diagnosed in 2017, and doctors said he was cancer-free five months later. It returned in April. Jason Garrett found out before his press conference, and he was understandably emotional. “What he’s gone through over the last couple of years, the spirit that he had every day, to battle through it, to always be thoughtful about the people in his life. ‘How’s my mom doing? How’s my dad doing? How’s my brother doing?’ Amazing.” All of our thoughts are with the family.

Suspect Arrested in Lower Greenville Murder, Vigil Held. Sara Hudson was walking to the Truck Yard to celebrate her 22nd birthday when she was approached by Glen Richter. Police say he shoved her into the driver’s seat of her SUV and forced her to take out money at various ATMs. Later, officers found the SUV on fire. Her body was in the back seat. Richter was arrested yesterday and he remains in Lew Sterrett. Hudson’s family held a vigil near where she was abducted.

Here, a Nice Story About Adopting Dogs. NBC 5 is making a big effort to get as many dogs and cats adopted from Dallas shelters as they can. It’s a noble cause. If you’re in the market for such a thing, watch this.