Leading Off (8/21/19)

Uber Makes it Officially Official. The transportation tech company will ship in 400 jobs by the end of the year, moving into six floors of a building at Deep Ellum’s The Epic development in 2020. It’ll eventually move into a new 25-story building in the same development, occupying just about the whole thing. Total incentives for the deal could reach $36 million. And then there’s this.

Dallas County Commissioners Vote Down Raises. County officials up for a bump in pay were not happy with Judge Clay Jenkins and commissioners Elba Garcia and J.J. Koch, who decided nah.

22-year-old Charged in Double Homicide. On Monday, police arrested and charged a man name Dangelo Johns for capital murder related to a shooting in a Pleasant Grove game room last week that left two dead.

Woman Killed in Old East Dallas. Authorities found Sara Hudson, 22, after extinguishing an SUV that was on fire.

Cowboys Extend Jaylon Smith. It’s five years and $64 million, with $35.5 million guaranteed.