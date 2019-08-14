Local News
Leading Off (8/14/19)
Gather 'round. Today we're talking about taxes.
By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner August 14, 2019 7:30 am
American Airlines Catering Workers Arrested During Protest. They want better wages and benefits, so they took to the sidewalk outside the American Airlines HQ and to a nearby intersection. Fort Worth police booked 58 people.
Tax Talk! It’s budget time. City Manager T.C. Broadnax’s budget calls for a tax hike equal to $8 for the average home in Dallas, which has a $300,000 value. Although Council was split yesterday, that budget is still in play heading into public hearings. Some tough conversations ahead, with folks like Lee Kleinman calling for the city to drop the rate to the effective tax rate in order to keep property tax bills steady, taking into account rising valuations. Here’s us and here’s the DMN.
CityPlace Tower Will Get a Luxury Hotel. It’ll take up eight of the tower’s 42 floors. New owner Highland Capital is making some changes.
Off-duty Police Officer Hit by DART Train. It happened in downtown Dallas yesterday afternoon. He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
Comments