Leading Off (8/14/19)

American Airlines Catering Workers Arrested During Protest. They want better wages and benefits, so they took to the sidewalk outside the American Airlines HQ and to a nearby intersection. Fort Worth police booked 58 people.

CityPlace Tower Will Get a Luxury Hotel. It’ll take up eight of the tower’s 42 floors. New owner Highland Capital is making some changes.

Off-duty Police Officer Hit by DART Train. It happened in downtown Dallas yesterday afternoon. He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in serious but stable condition.