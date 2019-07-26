Women Texas Film Festival Needs Beds for Folks Coming to Town

The Women Texas Film Festival, now in its fourth year, will do its thing in Dallas this year August 15 through 18. But there’s a problem: a certain hotel has backed out of its sponsorship (not fair!), leaving a lot of out-of-town filmmakers without a place to lay their heads. So the organizers are scrambling to find rooms, whether they be at other hotels or even private residences. Our executive editor, Kathy Wise, has a back house and has offered it up. If you’ve got a similar setup that could accommodate a guest, and if you live in southern Dallas, Oak Cliff, the Cedars, or downtown, fill out this form. If you run a hotel that has some empty rooms and if you’d like a sponsorship plug at the event, contact Lisa Normand at [email protected]

As for the fest itself, the screenings will be in Oak Cliff and throughout southern Dallas. More info here. And here’s a sizzle reel from last year. Get to it, folks.