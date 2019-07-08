Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (07/08/19)

It's summer now.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner July 8, 2019 6:13 am

12-Year-Old Boy Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver. Ricky Tave was hit by a Nissan Altima as he tried to run across West Ledbetter Road. He was collecting donations for a youth football team. The driver, Jastasia King, stopped but got back in her car and fled, according to police. She was later arrested.

How Dallas Police Officers Are Coping Three Years After the July 7 Ambush. Good story here.

Mavs Get Delon Wright in Sign-and-Trade. It’s not a flashy signing but he was a big contributor to the bench unit of the now NBA champion Raptors before getting traded midway through last season. The Mavs have gotten better, theoretically.

Comments