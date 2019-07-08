Dallas PD Unveils Memorial for Officers Killed in July 7 Ambush

This morning, Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall joined Mayor Eric Johnson and other public officials in unveiling the memorial that will live outside department headquarters. It honors the five officers killed in the July 7, 2016 police ambush downtown, when a shooter opened fire on cops who were watching over a protest against police violence.

The memorial features realistic busts of the faces of the officers who were killed: Sgt. Michael Smith, Sr. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, Ofc. Michael Krol, Ofc. Patrick Zamarripa, and DART Ofc. Brent Thompson.

God Bless you, God Bless their memories, and God Bless the Dallas Police Department and the city of Dallas. #RememberTheFallen5 #7/7 pic.twitter.com/nlwz46Lqn2 — U. RENEÉ HALL (@ChiefHallDPD) July 8, 2019

