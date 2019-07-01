Sports
Angels Pitcher Dies in Southlake, Tonight’s Rangers Game Is Canceled
Starter Tyler Skaggs was found unconscious in his room at the Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square hotel
A strange and sad developing story: Los Angeles Angels’ pitcher Tyler Skaggs died today at a hotel in Southlake. Tonight’s Texas Rangers game against the Angels has been canceled. The cause of death is still unknown.
According to a Southlake police report, Skaggs, 27, was found unconscious in his room at the Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square hotel around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Police responding to a call found the major leaguer deceased at the scene. Condolences have been pouring, including this statement from the Rangers:
The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss. The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.
Tonight’s game will be made up at a date to be determined.
