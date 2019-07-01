Angels Pitcher Dies in Southlake, Tonight’s Rangers Game Is Canceled

A strange and sad developing story: Los Angeles Angels’ pitcher Tyler Skaggs died today at a hotel in Southlake. Tonight’s Texas Rangers game against the Angels has been canceled. The cause of death is still unknown.

According to a Southlake police report, Skaggs, 27, was found unconscious in his room at the Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square hotel around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Police responding to a call found the major leaguer deceased at the scene. Condolences have been pouring, including this statement from the Rangers: