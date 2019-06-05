Your Last Daily Look at Early Voting Totals

Well, there you have it, comrades. Early voting wrapped up yesterday. Only District 6 appears to not give a flying eff about the city. All the other districts turned out more early voters than they did the first time around. Districts 9 and 14, no surprise, were really excited to participate in our democracy; there are competitive runoff races in both districts.

As for the big prize? Who do these voting trends suggest will be the next man to lead the great city of Dallas, Texas? We will record a podcast this afternoon with Eric Celeste, the Nate Silver of Dallas politics, whereon we will slay the fatted calf and read its entrails before making a burnt offering to the gods. In other words, he’ll guess who will win. So stay tuned for that. Meantime, your totals appear in the first chart. Beneath that, the Krav Maga Komparison Chart™ showing some context with the first round of voting.