Leading Off (6/18/19)

It will be sunny today, with a high of about 90. Keep your head on a swivel.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner June 18, 2019 6:43 am

The Latest on the Shooter. It’s not much, but here’s what we know about Brian Clyde. A soldier who served with him in the 101st Airborne Division said Clyde “struggled with the high stress of military life but was ‘kind and gentle.’”

R.I.P., Witten the Giraffe. The 1-year-old died at the Dallas Zoo while undergoing an exam that required anesthesia. Zoo vets tried for 45 minutes to resuscitate him.

AT&T to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs. About 400 of them will be in Texas. The company employs about 250,000 people. Meanwhile, Morningstar is bullish on the company’s stock.

