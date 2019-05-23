R.I.P, Grumpy Cat. All Hail Shelby!

Grumpy Cat left us too soon. I know we are all still in a period of mourning. I’ve never before sat shiva for a cat, but Grumpy Cat was no ordinary cat. One more day to go.

After tomorrow, though, I think it’s time to party with Shelby. Shelby is a Persian who moved to Dallas from Louisiana two years ago. The human she lives with pointed me to Shelby’s Instagram feed, which has 43,000 followers. For comparison, Grumpy Cat had 2.7 million upon her passing, and Zac Crain has 1,335.