Leading Off (5/21/19)

We Are About to Get Wet. As I type this at 6:13 a.m., a line of storms has just hit Fort Worth and is headed our way. Duck!

Train Derails Near Tenison Park Golf Course. The East Dallas course was evacuated as a precaution, and hazmat technicians are at the scene. One of the cars does contain hazardous material, but it’s not leaking. Looks like the derailment happened between holes 1 and 2 on the Glen Course.

Read This Story About Muhlaysia Booker. Booker was the trans woman who was attacked by a mob, making national headlines, and then, last weekend, was found shot to death, lying in a parking lot near Tenison Park Golf Course. The Morning News is keeping attention focused on her case with this triple-bylined story.

New Terminal to Be Built at DFW Airport. Terminal F could open as soon as 2025. Along with a renovation of Terminal C, it’ll cost $3.5 billion.

Zeke Elliott ‘Has a Big Heart.’ That’s what Stephen Jones had to say, in part, in reaction to the incident in Vegas that got Elliott handcuffed (but not arrested).