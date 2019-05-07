Help Us Crown the Cutest Pet in Dallas

We all follow at least one Instagram account dedicated to curating cute animal content. (If you don’t, consider it!) Personally, mine is @HappyCatClub. It’s comprised entirely of adorable photos of cats doing stuff. Just pure, G-rated feline fun. I could scroll through it all day (I mean, look at this majestic, carb-loving cat, or Robert Downey Jr. swaddling a foster kitten), but alas, I have to be a productive member of society.

But what if you could look at photos of cute cats (and dogs, and parrots, and goats) all day long and contribute something to the world? Well, dear reader, today and every day through May 20, you can, by voting on the cutest pets in Dallas.

First, click this lovely link. Then, start voting. (Don’t worry, your vote is being counted every time the page refreshes.) The best part: there’s no limit on the number of votes you can cast. So if you think every single pet you see deserves a nod, go for it! (All pets are cute!) However, only one pet will win our “Readers’ Choice” prize, earning a photoshoot with a D Magazine photographer, and a spotlight on our Instagram and in the August issue.

So vote now, often, and without abandon. Be a productive, animal-loving member of Dallas society.