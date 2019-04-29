Leading Off (4/29/19)

Can Any of the Mayoral Candidates Actually Stop Corruption at City Hall? This says “probably not.”

Here Is Something You Shouldn’t Say to Someone Pointing a Gun at You. “What, are you going to shoot me?” That is what the man Jerome Steadman is accused of shooting (in the back and hand) shouted at him, apparently, after Steadman allegedly pulled out a gun after being confronted over a debt at the apartment complex both men lived at.

How Did the Cowboys Do In the Draft? Here are some takes. Our resident draft guru Tim Rogers will be along later with his comprehensive look at the new players, how they fit in, and reveal his initial big board for the 2020 draft. The guy is a machine, honestly.

Here is Some Video of Street Racing. It’s on Regal Row.