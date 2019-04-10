Leading Off (4/10/19)

The Big German Calls it Quits. He made it officially official following his final home game on Tuesday night, after dropping a season-high 30 points, including the Mavs’ first 10 of the game. Watchlist: his entrance through hundreds of AAC staff, game highlights, post-game ceremony with special appearances, and his post-game presser. He’s got one more tonight in San Antonio.

Seven of Nine Forest Park Defendants Convicted. Several of the larger hats involved already pled guilty. This list includes four doctors who were paid in considerable advertising and marketing materials to refer patients to Forest Park, a conclusion the jury reached after four days of deliberation following seven weeks of testimony.

Larry Duncan Avoids Prison Time. He admitted to taking $245,000 from a Dallas County Schools vendor when he was campaigning for City Council. Duncan later led DCS, which gave that vendor (Force Multiplier Solutions) $70 million in work through the years.