How Dallas Did on Day 1 of Early Voting

Yesterday was the first day of early voting in Dallas for the May 4 elections. So how’d we do? An astute FrontBurnervian pulled the numbers for us. A total of 5,200 votes were cast yesterday. Below are the vote numbers by district and the corresponding percentages of total votes cast. For comparison, in 2017, over the entire two-week early voting period, there were 14,729 votes cast. So good work, people. Keep it up. (The council members listed below are the current representatives and may not be running again.)

Council District Votes % Council Member D01 472 9.1% Griggs D02 232 4.5% Medrano D03 289 5.6% Thomas D04 304 5.8% Arnold D05 152 2.9% Callahan D06 247 4.8% Narvaez D07 298 5.7% Felder D08 301 5.8% Atkins D09 401 7.7% Clayton D10 346 6.7% McGough D11 494 9.5% Kleinman D12 209 4.0% Greyson D13 825 15.9% Gates D14 630 12.1% Kingston