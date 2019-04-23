Politics & Government
How Dallas Did on Day 1 of Early Voting
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 23, 2019 1:20 pm
Yesterday was the first day of early voting in Dallas for the May 4 elections. So how’d we do? An astute FrontBurnervian pulled the numbers for us. A total of 5,200 votes were cast yesterday. Below are the vote numbers by district and the corresponding percentages of total votes cast. For comparison, in 2017, over the entire two-week early voting period, there were 14,729 votes cast. So good work, people. Keep it up. (The council members listed below are the current representatives and may not be running again.)
|Council District
|Votes
|%
|Council Member
|D01
|472
|9.1%
|Griggs
|D02
|232
|4.5%
|Medrano
|D03
|289
|5.6%
|Thomas
|D04
|304
|5.8%
|Arnold
|D05
|152
|2.9%
|Callahan
|D06
|247
|4.8%
|Narvaez
|D07
|298
|5.7%
|Felder
|D08
|301
|5.8%
|Atkins
|D09
|401
|7.7%
|Clayton
|D10
|346
|6.7%
|McGough
|D11
|494
|9.5%
|Kleinman
|D12
|209
|4.0%
|Greyson
|D13
|825
|15.9%
|Gates
|D14
|630
|12.1%
|Kingston
