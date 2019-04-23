Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
How Dallas Did on Day 1 of Early Voting

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 23, 2019 1:20 pm

Yesterday was the first day of early voting in Dallas for the May 4 elections. So how’d we do? An astute FrontBurnervian pulled the numbers for us. A total of 5,200 votes were cast yesterday. Below are the vote numbers by district and the corresponding percentages of total votes cast. For comparison, in 2017, over the entire two-week early voting period, there were 14,729 votes cast. So good work, people. Keep it up. (The council members listed below are the current representatives and may not be running again.)

Council District Votes % Council Member
D01 472 9.1% Griggs
D02 232 4.5% Medrano
D03 289 5.6% Thomas
D04 304 5.8% Arnold
D05 152 2.9% Callahan
D06 247 4.8% Narvaez
D07 298 5.7% Felder
D08 301 5.8% Atkins
D09 401 7.7% Clayton
D10 346 6.7% McGough
D11 494 9.5% Kleinman
D12 209 4.0% Greyson
D13 825 15.9% Gates
D14 630 12.1% Kingston

