Who Wore the Look Best? Patrick Kennedy or Mike Rawlings?

On the left, Patrick Kennedy, urban designer, sometime D Magazine contributor, co-founder of the Coalition for a New Dallas, as pictured in a 2015 profile in our pages. On the right, Mike Rawlings, former Pizza Hut CEO, soon to be former Dallas mayor, as pictured on our April cover (on newsstands this weekend). It’s a hard look to pull off. You know what I mean. Don’t look at the camera. Look away from it. Slightly up. As if someone up in a cherry picker about 50 feet away just said, “Yo momma is so fat that when she sat on Walmart, she lowered the prices.”

So the question, dear reader: