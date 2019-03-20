The Real Story About Why Alex Jones Left Rockwall

My spring break was wonderful. Thank you for asking. The lift lines at Breckenridge were a bit long. And my 13-year-old daughter successfully pulled off a blind nil bid in spades to lead the Rogers ladies past the Rogers men in a historic comeback win. Aside from that, though, it was a pretty good little trip. We drove. With stops for gas and so forth, it’s about 13 hours each way. If you guessed that I filled a bunch of that time with podcasts that didn’t particularly appeal to my wife, you’re right.

Which brings us to a great recent episode of This American Life that I hereby call to your attention. Perhaps you know that Alex Jones, he of Infowars fame, hails from Rockwall. It’s true. His origin story has always involved mixing it up in high school with corrupt, drug-peddling cops there, which necessitated his entire family’s move to Austin. Rolling Stone reported this stuff back in 2011. Turns out, as with nearly everything Jones says, that story ain’t true.

The great Jon Ronson talked to a bunch of folks who went to high school in Rockwall with Jones. Listen to “Alex in Wonderland” to learn what really happened. Fascinating.