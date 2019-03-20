Leading Off (3/20/19)

Jesuit Sued by Student Over Sexual Abuse: The headline on this story tripped me up, because I thought the priest himself—Donald Dickerson—was suing. It’s actually an unnamed plaintiff seeking damages over $1 million. Dickerson was on the “credibly accused” list released in December, one of 11 Jesuit Dallas clergymen on it.

STD Rates Are Rising Fast in Dallas County: We saw the highest percentage increase in the country for chlamydia and gonorrhea, a new analysis says. Magnifying the problem is the fact that 2,500 people were denied visits last year at the county’s overrun STD clinic.

Second Measles Case in Collin County: *sigh* I guess I can see the two sides of the argument. On one end, you should definitely vaccinate your children. But on the other end, you should DEFINITELY 100 PERCENT VACCINATE YOUR CHILDREN. On a third end, you should vaccinate them.

Man Enters Crawl Space With 45 Snakes: You know, usually I’ve got bats atop my pantheon of gross creatures. But if you throw dozens of venomous snakes on top of each other, AND you put them in a contained space? The scales start to tip.