Leading Off (3/12/19)

Two Flu Deaths in Dallas County. The county reported its 12th and 13th deaths of the season, an 84-year-old Dallas resident and an 86-year-old DeSoto resident. Cover your mouth when you cough, people.

Luka Has a Knee Sprain. It is mild, but the injury will likely keep Zac’s Slovenian son out of the game against the Spurs tonight.

Ron Corning Leaving Channel 8. Ed Bark, who has blocked me on Twitter, broke the news yesterday.