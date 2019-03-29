Media
Brantley Hargrove Paddles the Rio Grande
Give it a read.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 29, 2019 2:37 pm
Brantley Hargrove is a Dallas-based writer who sometimes contributes to D Magazine. You might recall last year when we excerpted his book about a legendary storm chaser who was killed by a tornado. Well, after he wrote that book, he needed to decompress a little. He found himself on a pretty hairy stretch of river. Then he wrote about it for Texas Highways. Worth your time.
Comments