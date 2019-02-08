Leading Off (2/8/19)

Texas Central Hires Company to Protect Environment Along Bullet Train Line. There’s still the matter of all the eminent domain of acres and acres of farmland that’s going to need to happen to pull off the high speed rail line from Dallas to Houston. But Texas Central has apparently hired Houston-based Resource Environmental Solutions to do what it’s done over the past decade: “restore more than 58,000 acres of wetlands, enhance more than 290 miles of streams, and planted more than 14 million restorative trees.” For every mile of track, the company promises to preserve 450 acres of farmland. The company also announced that the train itself would be the newest Shinkansen Japanese train known as the N700 Supreme, which is seven tons lighter than its previous iteration.

It Feels Like It’s in the Teens Outside. Man, I was sitting outside eating dinner on Tuesday night. Now we’re dealing with a hard freeze in the morning and possible sleet tonight. High is 37 during the day, low is 29 at night. Prepare for such things.

Former Senator John Carona’s Kids Gave Money to Council Candidate, Too. We started digging through campaign finance reports after Tim discovered that a lawyer’s elementary school-aged children had given $1,000 max donations to three council members. The Morning News is doing it too and found that Carona did the same thing for Paul Reyes’ failed 2015 bid. I’m sure more of these reports will be coming.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred Is Going To Be a Dad. His wife, Alexandra Eber, is giving birth to their first child. Allred is coming home for paternity leave. Good on him, and congratulations to the both of them.