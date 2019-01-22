Leading Off (1/22/19)

Body of Missing Ennis Mother Found. Thirty-eight-year-old Emily Wade went missing the night of January 5. Volunteers found a body matching her description in a creek bed. The Dallas County medical examiner will make a positive ID and determine the cause of death.

Dallas Cop Arrested for DWI. Kevin Masters is a 17-year veteran. He was off duty and had two kids in the car when he was found driving erratically at around 12:40 a.m.

Darren McFadden Also Arrested for DWI. The former Cowboys running back fell asleep in a Whataburger drive-thru in McKinney.

People Have Trouble Identifying Dallas Skyline. Apparently 41 percent of people surveyed thought Dallas was actually Houston. We need to get some more signature bridges up in this joint.