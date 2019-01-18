Leading Off (1/18/19)

Planned Parenthood Takes a Blow: A 2017 ruling had protected the healthcare organization by saying the state couldn’t ax it from Medicaid. But a federal appeals court overturned that decision on Thursday, ruling that U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks applied an incorrect standard. Sparks will take another look now. This is the case that involves unflattering undercover footage from a Houston Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015, which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims makes the organization unqualified to be a Medicaid provider.

Arlington Police Release Video from Shooting: 20-year-old Treshun Miller was shot and killed on January 11 after he ran from police during a traffic stop in a Tom Thumb parking lot. An officer was shot, as well, but survived the incident, and police say Miller fired at officers first while lawyers for Miller’s family maintain dash and body cam footage released Thursday is inconclusive. If you have a stomach for it, the relevant portion here begins at about 18:40.

School Bus Goes Off I-30 in West Dallas: It happened at around 4 p.m. yesterday and involved four vehicles. Nine of the 10 students on board, plus the bus driver, had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, although none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.