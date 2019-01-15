Leading Off (1/15/19)

Skeletal Remains Found at DFW Airport. Workers found the bones to the northwest of the airport property. They could be human (or not). The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office is on the case.

Yet Another Mayoral Candidate. A woman named Alyson Kennedy is collecting the required signatures to get on the ballot. Fun fact: in 2016 Kennedy was on ballots in seven states as the Socialist Workers Party candidate in the presidential election. She got a total of 12,467 votes, which was about .01 percent of the national popular vote. If she were to get that many votes in the May election, it wouldn’t be enough to get her into the runoff.

DMN Publishes Uninformed Editorial Supporting Teen Curfew. Dallas’ teen curfew will expire this Friday. The paper says the curfew should be re-enacted. It makes this argument without noting that Dallas’ curfew disproportionately affected people of color. Also, data show that teen curfews don’t work.