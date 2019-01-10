Leading Off (1/10/19)

VisitDallas Executives Defend the Convention and Visitors Bureau. The news conference yesterday followed an audit that raises serious questions about the CVB operation. There was a lot of justifying numbers and compensation by VisitDallas’ president and CEO, Phillip Jones. A lot more meetings will follow.

Road-Rage Shooting on I-35E, Gunman at Large. After an apparent argument while on the highway, a man shot at another driver three times. No one was injured, but the shooter is still at large.

Two Flu Deaths So Far in Dallas County. Go get your flu shot.

Frisco Maps Coyotes Following Attacks. Residents can track where the animals have been using friscotexas.gov/coyote. “We’re working with experts to learn how to avoid up-close interactions and know what to do if we experience an aggressive animal,” said John Bruce, Frisco Police chief. The coyotes that have been captured up to now have all tested negative for rabies.