Councilman Lee Kleinman Explains His New Mullet

Someone on Twitter last night expressed frustration with the local mainstream media for being derelict in our duty for not pursuing an important story: the deal with Councilman Lee Kleinman’s new mullet. I had to agree. It was fair but tough criticism.

This morning, via text, I wrote to the councilman: “You are sporting a fine mullet these days. Was this a conscious decision? Benign neglect? What does Lisa [his wife] think of it?”

Kleinman responded: “Ha! Considering the bald spot, it’s more of a skullet. My son calls it a Texas Tailgate. Lisa thinks short hair makes me look mean. She did not like the beard. I’m turning 60 this year and decided to let it grow. My dad just said, ‘No ponytails.’ ”

There you have it. Mystery solved. The councilman, as he approaches 60, is attempting to look more friendly. We at D Magazine officially applaud his effort.