Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Business in front, party in the back

Politics & Government

Councilman Lee Kleinman Explains His New Mullet

This is a hard-hitting post.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 29, 2019 11:07 am

Someone on Twitter last night expressed frustration with the local mainstream media for being derelict in our duty for not pursuing an important story: the deal with Councilman Lee Kleinman’s new mullet. I had to agree. It was fair but tough criticism.

This morning, via text, I wrote to the councilman: “You are sporting a fine mullet these days. Was this a conscious decision? Benign neglect? What does Lisa [his wife] think of it?”

Kleinman responded: “Ha! Considering the bald spot, it’s more of a skullet. My son calls it a Texas Tailgate. Lisa thinks short hair makes me look mean. She did not like the beard. I’m turning 60 this year and decided to let it grow. My dad just said, ‘No ponytails.’ ”

There you have it. Mystery solved. The councilman, as he approaches 60, is attempting to look more friendly. We at D Magazine officially applaud his effort. 

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments

  • @zaccrain

    (clears throat)
    • he looks like he had minor success as a singer-songwriter — he recorded a song that reached no. 6 on the country charts in 1986 — but never stopped touring
    • he looks like the second henchman killed in a road house knockoff starring don swayze
    * he looks like he’s about to record a testimonial for one of those lawyers who fights for fathers’ rights
    • he looks like the ‘cool’ high school science teacher who smells faintly of winstons and car air freshener
    • he looks like he wrestled against the von erichs and now talks to middle schoolers about how he was saved

  • Chris Ullom

    Maybe Kingston would look more friendly with a mullet…..nah

  • MattL1

    That’s not a mullet. He’s just growing his hair out.

    • dallasmay

      I liked “Texas Tailgate”.