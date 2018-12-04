Leading Off (12/4/18)

15-year-old Serial Rapist Murders Woman. It sounds like a very bad kid is now off the streets. Cops aren’t releasing his name because of his age. He was arrested last week in connection with three Dallas rapes. And yesterday cops said that DNA evidence links the teen to a killing in North Dallas.

Mother Shoots Sword-Wielding Son. This one is in Forth Worth, but I couldn’t pass it up. A mother and her 21-year-old son got into an argument. He pulled out a samurai sword. She shot him in the leg. One presumes that when he gets out of the hospital, he’ll be grounded, too.

Jason Witten Draws Fire for MNF Comments. During last night’s game between the team from D.C. and the Eagles, Witten had some strong words about Reuben Foster, who plays linebacker for the team from D.C. and who has been involved in multiple domestic violence incidents. Of course folks had to jump on Twitter and point out that Witten never condemned Greg Hardy like that so he’s a biased hypocrite. Never mind that what he said was on point.