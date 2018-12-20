Leading Off (12/20/18)

Lauren Kavanaugh Facing Sex Assault Charges: The 25-year-old became something of an advocate for children who’ve endured abuse after the DMN profiled her sad plight in 2013, detailing the torture she endured at the hands of her mom and step dad over six years in Hutchins. But cops say she sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl she met through her Facebook support group during a two-month relationship, and they suspect there could be more victims.

Mike Ablon Is Running for Mayor: We already knew, but now we KNOW. And now the design district developer is laying out his platform.

Cops Seize 129 Pounds of Weed at Love Field: I mean, drug laws are loosening, but that’s a lot of dope. Drug-sniffing dogs identified the scent of marijuana coming from 10 different suitcases on a baggage claim carousel. Five people were arrested, aligning perfectly with Southwest’s two bags fly free policy. Four men from Tyler and a Desoto woman, who apparently pooled some money and flew to San Francisco to get the drugs, are charged with felony possession. I’m disappointed we didn’t get a cheesy photo of the cops posing over their stash.