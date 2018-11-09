Leading Off (11/9/18)

Police Say Men Are Robbing Joggers on the Katy Trail. There are two or three of them, and they’re armed with knives. It’s happened four times. Yesterday, a colleague told a story of hearing a dog whimpering while she was on a run. She kept going, but as she got about 30 feet away, a man in a brown robe walked out of a wooded area near the animal. Probably not related, but really weird. Be safe out there.

Tollroad South Into Downtown is Closing Starting Friday Night. Stay off the stretch between Oak Lawn and the Katy Trail. It’ll be closed 8 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday. Interstate 30 in Arlington will also be closed.

Owner of Celebration Restaurant Falls to His Death in Big Bend. Authorities say Ed Lowe was on a five-day canoe trip. He fell headfirst off an embankment. His restaurant opened in 1971 and has long been a stalwart of Lovers Lane.

It’s In the Mid-50s All Day Today. NBC 5 calls it “chilly and blustery and dry,” which I can handle. You can, too.