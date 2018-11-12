Leading Off (11/12/18)

Cowboys’ Season Continues. They played the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. I know they are a ratings juggernaut win or lose but it’s still weird how many primetime games they play when they are average or below average. I’m not sure what would have to happen for them to make it onto the schedule less. Starting a convicted murderer at quarterback might get you there. Maybe.

Will Amazon Finally Announce Today? I’m going to guess no. Further, I am going to guess it happens on Wednesday at 11:02 a.m. EST. So, until then, there will be a few more guesstimate stories.

Inmate Escapes From Dallas County Jail. It wasn’t exactly like getting out of Alcatraz. Raymond Aguero, 28, hopped over a fence.

Grand Prairie Police Shoot Man Who They Say Pointed Replica Shotgun at Them. Christopher McGrew was wounded. He faces a charge of evading arrest and also a bond forfeiture warrant for marijuana possession in Rockwall County.

The Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade Has Been Cancelled. It was supposed to happen today but was called off due to cold, wet weather in the forecast.