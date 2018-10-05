Leading Off (10/5/18)

There Are Even More Mavericks Harassment Allegations. This time, it’s the team photographer, Danny Bollinger. The Dallas Morning News quotes four anonymous female employees as accusing Bollinger of propositioning them in the workplace and making lewd comments. He wasn’t included in the 43 page report into the systemic allegations that plagued the organization for nearly two decades. I suppose I shouldn’t have used past-tense there. The Mavs are in China to play the Shanghai Ducks, and Bollinger was sent home. He’s been with the organization for 18 years. The organization is now turning hush-hush, ceding to employee privacy rules. The women say they told investigators about Bollinger’s behavior; the investigators told The News they only responded to public allegations in the report. Here’s part of Mark Cuban’s response: “We were transparent about the findings of the independent investigation. Our own internal investigations will not yield transparency. It’s private. It’s the normal course of doing business.”

“Will Rain In Dallas-Fort Worth Wash Out The Red River Shootout?” The News’ headline asks that question, and I’m here to save you a click. Probably not! There’s a 30 percent chance tomorrow, but a meteorologist says it “should be dry.” It isn’t supposed to rain today at all.

Loaded, Cocked Pistol Found On Sidewalk Near Frisco Middle School. A couple found the Sig 1911 Ultra Compact .45 on their daily walk. The safety was off and the hammer was pulled back. Apparently, it was missing two bullets. And class was letting out 15 minutes later.

Look At This Crazy Expensive Rental High Rise. At the edge of Turtle Creek, the 22-story McKenzie has rents that start at $3,500 and climb to $18,500. They’re targeting monied 50 and 60-year-olds who apparently want similar amenities that you’d find at higher-end condo complexes. And here is another story, about how almost all of new apartment housing in Dallas is considered “high-end” and is muscling out the remaining affordable units in neighborhoods all over town.