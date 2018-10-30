Leading Off (10/30/18)

Bedford Man Tried to Kill Wife. Cops arrested Thomas Dimas Salinas Jr. after he tried to hire someone to kill his wife. Have a look at his mug shot. Seriously.

Punishment Phase of Kendra Hatcher Murder Trial Continues. Hatcher was the pediatric dentist who was shot and killed in her Uptown parking garage in 2015. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the triggerman, Kristopher Love. Jurors yesterday heard how bad a guy he is, and they’ll hear more of the same today.

Mavs Lose to Spurs. The game went into overtime, and the Dude with Diacritics scored 31, his season best, but the Mavs lost 113-108. Here are a few words from Eddie Sefko about how awesome Luka has been.

We Might Get Some Great Fall Color. Or we might not. It all depends on how the trees handle all this wet weather. Speaking of, it’s supposed to rain tomorrow. Enjoy.