Leading Off (10/3/18)

Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Lupe Valdez Gun Mystery. In July, reports surfaced that Valdez’s county-issued pistol was missing—not exactly a boost for a political campaign. A month later, the office found it on a shelf in the property room, but how it wasn’t found during the initial inventory audit is still a mystery. Thus, the internal investigation.

Another Mystery: The Death of a Denton Man in Residential Alleyway. Police got a call Tuesday morning saying a man with a bloodied face had collapsed in an alley. The caller thought the man had been shot, but when authorities arrived, the body was bullet-free, yet already deceased. The 23-year-old had apparently been suffering from an unknown illness after a trip to Vietnam. Authorities later said he died of an “underlying medical condition,” no other explanation given.

Boyfriend Says Anger Room Founder Slipped in the Shower. He claims a head-bump while bathing led to Donna Alexander’s death. But that doesn’t explain the broken window or blood on the blinds, floors, on the towels in the closet, and all over the bathroom.

JCPenney Hires a New CEO. Jill Soltau joins the Plano-based company via Joann Fabrics. She will be bringing the percentage of women-led Fortune 500 companies up to a solid 5 percent.

Lord, Make Me Rich Enough…To not even realize my assistant used my bank account to book a Florida-bound party plane for $60,000.