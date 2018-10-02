Leading Off (10/2/18)

DeSoto Police Release Dashcam Video. In response to calls from civil-rights activists, DeSoto police released video of cops responding to a domestic call that involves a mom and her four sons. The upshot: it’s 44 minutes of chaos. The DMN has helpfully edited it down to 11 minutes.

Raccoon Jukes Bedford Cops. OK, here’s a video that’s a little more fun to watch. The little guy snuck into the city’s Law Enforcement Center and didn’t want to leave. Pretty funny.

First Baptist to Demolish Building. The downtown church filed for a demolition permit on a 1940s-era office building it owns across the street. Let’s hope they don’t build another fountain.

Crow Museum Has a New Name. In case you missed it, the Crow Collection of Asian Art changed its name to the Crow MUSEUM of Asian Art. No, that don’t use all upper case letters for “museum.” That was just me trying to be helpful to the harried reader. You’re welcome.