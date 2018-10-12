Leading Off (10/12/18)

Work Is Finally Set to Start on Old DISD Headquarters. The art-deco front has been sitting alone on Ross Avenue since last year, when developers bulldozed the rest to prep for apartments. Leon Capital says it plans to finish design and construction before the end of the year, which sounds fast, but what do I know? I’m no developer.

Dallas Might Get Snow This Weekend. Haha. Just kidding. But cities in the Panhandle could. Here, you’re looking at a rainy weekend and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Dallas DA Finds No Evidence of Mesquite Judge Signing Blank Warrants. This is a weird and sprawling story, but basically a DWI attorney got dashcam video of his client being arrested and overheard the police officers saying that a judge had signed a blank warrant before. The police need to write a narrative and provide probable cause. The DA investigated the attorney’s claims and found it to be an unsubstantiated rumor. The attorney wants other cases looked at.

Stolen Mesquite Puppy Returned to Owner. Lots of Mesquite in the news today! Anyway, yesterday a video made the rounds of two men leaning over a fence and stealing a French mastif. The buyer saw it, and returned the dog to its owner.