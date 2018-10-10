D Magazine Wins Four Folio Awards

Folio is a magazine that covers the magazine business. And, actually, they’d probably prefer that I’d use their colon, because they do it like this: Folio:. But you can see what a disaster that odd punctuation creates. Anyway, last night in New York City, they handed out their annual Eddie and Ozzie awards, for editorial and design work, respectively. Your little ol’ D Magazine family fared pretty well. For the magazine of the year award, we were up against AFAR, Better Homes & Gardens, ESPN The Magazine, and Inside Salk. That was the biggie. And we lost to ESPN The Magazine. Clearly we got screwed by the Russian judge. We plan to appeal. Meantime, here are the four awards we won in the “city and regional” category:

Kathy Wise won an Eddie for “best long-form feature content,” for her profile of Daron Babcock, the guy who started Bonton Farms, in South Dallas. Read: “The Rogue Shepherd.”

EarBurner won an Eddie for best podcast. Listen: Matt Tranchin talks about seeing a woman get sucked out a window of Southwest flight 1380 and thinking he was going to die.

D Home won an Eddie for “best supplemental, annual, or one-shot,” for “100 Ideas for Living a Beautiful Life in Dallas.” Buy a copy.

Kevin Goodbar won an Ozzie for best feature design, for “The 10 Best Steakhouses in Dallas.” Buy a copy.