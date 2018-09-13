Obsessed With the Little Things? Have I Got a Job for You!

Are you someone who takes great joy in finding errant commas hidden among hundreds of Excel spreadsheet entries? Do you pride yourself on your creative use of batch find-and-replace searches? Are you equally at home fact-checking large quantities of data and corralling small groups of persnickety professionals? Then we have the dream job for you!

As D Magazine’s Data Manager, you will coordinate and oversee the execution of our invaluable professional Best programs (Best Dentists, Best Lawyers, Best Doctors and Pediatric Specialists, and more). You will also be responsible for overseeing fact-checking for the professional sections in D’s online directory and for the annual printed Medical Directory.

Plus, there’s more!

You will have the opportunity to:

• Manage all programs from the initial promotional campaigns to winner notifications.

• Work with the web team to pull program nominations, vet their legitimacy, and tally the results.

• Lead panels for each professional Best program, inviting multi-year winners and industry leaders to gather and review the nominees to ensure a top-tier list.

• Facilitate the fact-checking process for all programs, which includes managing freelancers and interns.

• Ensure the email/contact database is kept up-to-date for successful program promotion.

• Create and send post-program surveys to participants and nominees, then present the findings to multiple departments.

• Perform general client services, including answering questions about program timelines/processes and resolving any program-related editorial issues.

• Work with the editorial team to create and manage budgets for program promotion and freelance fact-checking.

You’ll know you’re the right person for this job if you are:

• Self-starting and assertive

• Extremely organized and detail-oriented, to an almost (or actual) obsessive extent

• Good with people, even when they occasionally get fussy

• Able to work both independently and with multiple departments

• Able to multitask and juggle multiple programs and deadlines

• A good note-taker (only you will have to read your own handwriting, so no qualms there)

• So proficient in Excel that you’re the Excel go-to person for all the other Excel people

• Experienced with HubSpot (or a similar customer relationship management system)

• Experienced with WordPress (or a similar content management platform)

• Familiar with Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, InCopy, etc.)

The icing on top:

• Company benefits include medical, dental insurance, disability, retirement savings, holidays, and personal days.

Can’t wait to get started? Email a cover letter and your résumé to: [email protected]