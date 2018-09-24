Leading Off (9/24/18)

23-Year-Old Doctoral Student Drowns Near UTA Campus. Alan Amaya was swept into a creek on Friday night.

Cowboys Lose in Seattle. They didn’t look good but at least they did look boring. Zeke Elliott had one touchdown called back because he went out of bounds before catching a Dak Prescott pass and then fumbled on his best run of the game. Season is looking like an 8-8 Jason Garrett Special.

Wettest September Since 1932 Set to Continue. We’ve already gotten more than four times the normal amount of [extremely Axl Rose in statement mode voice] cold September rain and guess what? It’s going to basically rain the rest of the month, too.

Security Guard Foils Wing Stop Robbery. Not sure if rumors are true that security guards are required to say “Wing stop and put your hands up” like I’ve heard. Anyway, two are in custody.

McAllen Mayor Says Best Tacos ‘Definitely Not in Dallas.’ Thank you guys for promoting our issue so hard. Next feature I write, I’m definitely going to start some business with various Texas mayors. Also, this is a little strange for me, as I am a former (very briefly) resident of McAllen.

FC Dallas Wins on the Road in Vancouver. At least one Dallas team left the Pacific Northwest happy. Matt Hedges got an unmarked header late late late in the match and FCD goes back atop the Western Conference standings.